Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on November 25 to discuss Syria, TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing the foreign ministry.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.