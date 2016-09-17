MOSCOW Russia wants an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss air strikes by U.S.-led forces on Syrian troops near Deir al-Zor, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Maria Zakharova said the strikes, which the Russian Defence Ministry had said killed 62 Syrian soldiers, jeopardized a Russian-U.S. agreement on Syria and looked like evidence that Washington was helping Islamic State militants.

"We are reaching a really terrifying conclusion for the whole world: That the White House is defending Islamic State. Now there can be no doubts about that," the RIA Novosti news agency cited Zakharova as telling the Rossiya-24 TV station.

"We demand a full and detailed explanation from Washington. That explanation must be given at the U.N. Security Council."

