Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) speaks during a news conference with United States Secretary of State John Kerry (R), in front of flags representing the countries of the United Nations Security Council, at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York... REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two discussed coordination in the fight against Islamic State and the necessity to avoid incidents in Syrian airspace where both Russia and the United States are flying independent bombing campaigns, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)