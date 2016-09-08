US Secretary of State John Kerry (C) arrives to attend the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rolex dela Pena/Pool

WASHINGTON The United States does not believe it is worthwhile for Secretary of State John Kerry to meet Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, now about a ceasefire in Syria, the State Department said on Thursday.

"Secretary Kerry is willing to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov to discuss remaining issues. However, I think it's our belief that ... the remaining issues are at a technical level that need to be addressed within our interagency and also by some of the working groups," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters. "We're just not at a point where we believe ... that it's worth his while to go have a meeting."

