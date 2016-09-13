MOSCOW Russia called on the United States on Tuesday to influence some of the armed groups in Syria refusing to stop fighting government troops, saying their actions hamper joint efforts by Moscow and Washington to launch a peace process in this country.

"We strongly call on all those who have influence on these ceasefire violators, first and foremost the American side, to finally deal with their clients," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"One should not allow their expected provocative actions to derail a chance for a turn to a political resolution of the Syrian crisis."

Some of these groups openly say they do not want to dissociate themselves from Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, the ministry said.

