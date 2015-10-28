CAIRO A group of countries supporting armed opponents to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will meet in Vienna on Friday to seek a political solution that involves him leaving power, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday.

"There will be a meeting on Friday of a broad group of countries supporting the Syrian opposition as a broader group of countries from the region will meet to discuss the intentions of these countries in finding a solution to the Syrian crisis, the most important element of which is the time and means of Bashar al-Assad's exit," al-Jubeir told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

