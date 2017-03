BEIRUT Russian jets hit Islamic State targets in the Syrian city of Palmyra and the northern province of Aleppo, Syrian state television said on Tuesday, quoting a military source.

It said the strikes destroyed 20 vehicles and 3 weapons depots in Islamic State-held Palmyra. In Aleppo, they targeted the towns of Al-Bab and Deir Hafer, about 20 km (10 miles) east of a military airport currently besieged by Islamic State fighters.

