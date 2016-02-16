BEIRUT U.S.-led air strikes killed at least 15 people on Tuesday when they hit a bakery in the city of Shadadi in northeastern Syria near the border with Iraq, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the British-based monitoring group, said all of those killed were civilians who gathered outside the bakery at dawn to buy bread.

"They carried out several air strikes inside Shadadi and around it. But the 15 were killed because of a strike on the bakery inside the city," he said.

Al-Shadadi is a logistics hub for the Islamic State group, located on a network of highways and whose capture would isolate Raqqa, the defacto capital of the hardline group.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

