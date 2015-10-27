WASHINGTON Iran is expected to be invited to participate in multilateral talks on Friday to discuss the conflict in Syria, a dialogue aimed at finding a framework for political transition in Damascus, the State Department said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna for the talks, and from there will head to Central Asia for bilateral and multilateral talks with his counterparts in the region, State Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

Kirby said about a dozen participants were expected at the talks on Syria. The different countries hope to eventually reach agreement on a "multilateral framework for a successful political transition in Syria which leads to a government not led by Bashar al-Assad," Kirby said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)