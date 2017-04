BEIRUT The Syrian government told a visiting U.N. envoy on Monday it was ready for peace talks without pre-conditions starting from April 15, state TV reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem was meeting U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura in Damascus ahead of the resumption of talks in Geneva later this week. The previous round broke off on March 24 with little progress made.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)