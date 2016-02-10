LONDON World powers should force Russia to halt air strikes on civilian targets in Syria and humanitarian measures should be implemented before the opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will join peace talks, the opposition negotiators said on Wednesday.

Riad Hijab, a former Syrian prime minister who heads an opposition council backed by Saudi Arabia, said talks could only take place if sieges were lifted, humanitarian assistance arrived and Russia halted air strikes.

"I talk about lifting up the sieges of those encircled cities and towns and releasing those who are detained and letting all the aid and assistance arrive to those who are in need, and stop the striking of those residential civilian areas," Hijab said through a translator.

"Before we go on the 25 of February there should be measures implemented on the reality of the land," he said.

He said Aleppo, where rebels are encircled by Syrian government forces, would never be occupied by Assad's forces.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James)