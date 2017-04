MOSCOW Russia and the United States have exchanged preliminary lists of what they regard as terrorist groups in Syria and they largely coincide, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday, RIA news agency reported.

Bogdanov also said that Russia believes that dozens of members of the Free Syria Army should be drawn into a political process, and that Russia had met with many representatives of the organization.

(Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Ralph Boulton)