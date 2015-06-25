BEIRUT At least 35 people were killed in an attack by Islamic State fighters on the Syrian town of Kobani near the Turkish border on Thursday, a group which monitors Syria's civil war said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said that fighting was continuing in the town, which is also known as Ayn al-Arab.

The Islamic State attack began overnight with a car bomb near the border crossing between Kobani and Turkey, the observatory said. After that fighters from the ultra-hardline group battled local Kurdish militia, it added.

(This story corrects to clarify attack happened on Thursday)

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Gareth Jones)