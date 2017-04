Protesters carry Free Syrian Army flags while riding pick-up trucks during an anti-government protest in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A fighter loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad stands by as an aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents inspect the damage at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, Syria March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A view shows a damaged room at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, Syria March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy stands near a hole in the ground after a shell fell in the rebel-held town of Jarjanaz, southern Idlib countryside, Syria March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

BEIRUT A total of 135 people were killed in the first week of a fragile truce in Syria in areas covered by the cessation of hostilities agreement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

In areas not covered by the ceasefire, which came into force on Feb. 27, 552 people were killed, the Britain-based Observatory that monitors the country's five-year-old civil war said.

