ANKARA Turkish air strikes destroyed three buildings used by Islamic State on Friday in north Syria, the military said, the latest action in a 10-day cross-border offensive by Turkish-backed forces that is targeting jihadists and Kurdish militias.

The warplanes struck Arab Ezza and al-Ghundura, which lies a short distance south of the Turkish border and west of the town of Jarablus, which was the first place seized by Turkish-backed forces when they crossed the border on Aug. 24 into Syria.

Turkey has said it wants to clear a swathe of territory running 90 km (55 miles) along its border with Syria. The sites hit on Friday are roughly midway along the line being targeted by Turkey.

