KIEV Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday a Russian ballistic missile had hit a school and hospital in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, killing many civilians including children.

Speaking during a visit to Ukraine, Davutoglu said Russia and the Kurdish YPG militia had closed the humanitarian border north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, and that Moscow's aim was to leave the international community with just two options in Syria: President Bashar al-Assad or Islamic State.

Davutoglu said Turkey would continue to retaliate against the YPG, whose positions the Turkish army has shelled from over the border in recent days, if it continued its assault on the town of Azaz.

