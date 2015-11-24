WASHINGTON Turkey shot down a Russian warplane at the Syrian border on Tuesday but the United States is still reviewing data to determine precisely where the incident took place, U.S.-led coalition spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said.

Asked to confirm Turkish accounts that it warned the Russian pilots 10 times before engaging and that the Russians did not respond, Warren told a Pentagon news briefing: "I can confirm that. Yes." Warren did not say, however, whether the United States knew that independently or if it was relying on Turkish accounts.

Warren, speaking via video conference from Baghdad, also said he could not confirm the status of the downed Russian pilots.

