ISTANBUL Turkey's economy is strong and will not be shaken by last month's failed coup attempt or by the operation now in Syria, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Zeybekci also said the military operation in Syria, launched this week, was a positive step to ensure Turkey's stability.

Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes on Wednesday entered Jarablus, one of Islamic State's last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border. President Tayyip Erdogan and other officials have made clear the operation was also aimed at stopping the Kurdish YPG militia from seizing territory and filling the void left by Islamic State.

