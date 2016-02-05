ANKARA Turkey is not planning a military incursion into Syria and Russian talk of such action is propaganda, a senior Turkish government official said on Friday.

"Turkey does not have any plans or thoughts of staging a military campaign or ground incursion in Syria," the official told Reuters, adding Russia was stepping up its own military campaign in Syria every day instead of working for a solution.

"Turkey is part of a coalition, is working with its allies, and will continue to do so. As we have repeatedly said, Turkey will not act unilaterally," the official said.

A Russian defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday that Moscow had serious grounds to suspect Turkey was preparing a military incursion in Syria.

