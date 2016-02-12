Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu takes part in an international conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

ISTANBUL An agreement between major powers to cease hostilities in Syria to provide humanitarian aid is "an important step" toward resolving the crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on his Twitter account on Friday.

The parties to the conflict should "embrace the opportunity" the deal provides to stop airstrikes, cease the targeting of civilians and offer humanitarian access, Cavusoglu said.

The United States, Russia and a more than a dozen other nations reached a deal in Munich on Friday that is aimed at eventually paving a way for a political transition in Turkey's war-torn neighbor.

