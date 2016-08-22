ANKARA Turkey's border region with Syria must be "completely cleansed" of Islamic State and Ankara continues to support operations in the fight against the jihadists, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Syrian rebels are preparing to launch an attack to seize the Syrian town of Jarablus from Islamic State on the border with Turkey, a senior rebel said on Sunday, in a move that would frustrate Kurdish hopes to expand in the area.

Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters at a news conference after holding talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius. Turkey said Islamic State sent a child as young as 12 laden with explosives into a wedding party late on Saturday and killed 53 people.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)