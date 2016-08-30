Free Syrian Army fighters gather on the outskirts of Jarablus, Syria, ahead of an offensive against Islamic State militants, August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016. Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish army tanks make their way towards the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016. Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish army tanks and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters make their way in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish army tanks and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters make their way in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

ISTANBUL Three Turkish soldiers were wounded on Tuesday after their tank came under fire west of the Syrian border town of Jarablus, where Syrian rebels backed by Turkish forces drove out Islamic State militants last week.

Operations against militants in the area were continuing, the Turkish military said in a statement, without specifying who had fired on the tank. Turkey's military incursion into Syria, launched last Wednesday, is targeting both Islamic State militants and Kurdish militia fighters.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)