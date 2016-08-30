Davos offers unsettling glimpse of new world order
DAVOS, Switzerland Imagine a world where the relationships and roles that have defined the global order for the past three quarters of a century have been turned on their head.
ISTANBUL Three Turkish soldiers were wounded on Tuesday after their tank came under fire west of the Syrian border town of Jarablus, where Syrian rebels backed by Turkish forces drove out Islamic State militants last week.
Operations against militants in the area were continuing, the Turkish military said in a statement, without specifying who had fired on the tank. Turkey's military incursion into Syria, launched last Wednesday, is targeting both Islamic State militants and Kurdish militia fighters.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
DAVOS, Switzerland Imagine a world where the relationships and roles that have defined the global order for the past three quarters of a century have been turned on their head.
DAVOS, Switzerland A strengthening dollar and a "race to the bottom" on taxes, deregulation and trade policy are the major risks to an otherwise brightening global economy, financial leaders said on the final day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
DAVOS, Switzerland In this Swiss Alps town where the global elite have gathered to debate the world's problems, there seems to be little room on the radar for Africa, a continent of over a billion people where a commodity-fueled growth boom has soured with a vengeance.