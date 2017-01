A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) rides on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

ANKARA Syrian Kurdish fighters opened fire on a Turkish border post on Wednesday and Turkish soldiers returned fire, Turkish military officials in the region said on Thursday.

Turkey last month launched its "Euphrates Shield" operation, aimed at securing its border in northern Syria from Islamic State militants and stopping the advance of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Turkey sees the U.S.-backed YPG as a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has carried out a three-decade insurgency in southeast Turkey.

