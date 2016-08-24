Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference with the Adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A Turkish military warning sign, with the closed Karkamis border gate in the background, is pictured in Karkamis, bordering with the Islamic State-held Syrian town of Jarablus, in Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL The operation to cleanse Islamic State militants from the northern Syrian town of Jarablus will be a turning point in the fight against the hardline group, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also said on his official Twitter account that the Jarablus operation will accelerate the removal of Islamic State from Syria's northern Aleppo region.

"We don't need to fight against mosquitoes, our aim is to eradicate the swamp and remove threats against Turkey," he said.

Turkish special forces, tanks and jets backed by planes from the U.S.-led coalition launched their first co-ordinated offensive into Syria on Wednesday to try to drive Islamic State from the border and prevent further gains by Kurdish militia fighters.

