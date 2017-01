ANKARA Two Turkish F16 jets are in the air above a border region waiting to strike upon determining Islamic State targets in Syria, military sources said on Wednesday.

Turkish special forces units and jets supported by warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition launched an operation in northern Syria on Wednesday to wipe out Islamic State militants along the border with Turkey.

