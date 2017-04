A Syrian girl rides a bus towards Turkey to the Bab Al-Salam border crossing, in Darat Izza, Aleppo countryside, Syria February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

ISTANBUL There are now 50,000 Syrian refugees on the move towards the Turkish border and that number could reach 1.5 million if the city of Aleppo is "completely bombed out", Turkey's Minister for EU Affairs Volkan Bozkir said on Thursday.

Bozkir made the comment in a live interview with TRT Haber television from Bucharest, where he was on an official visit.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)