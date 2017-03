A war plane crashes in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. . REUTERS/Sadettin Molla

WASHINGTON Turkey informed the United States that it shot down a Russian warplane on Tuesday after it violated Turkish airspace but U.S. forces were not involved in the incident, a U.S. defense official said, declining further comment.

It appeared to be the first time a NATO member's armed forces have downed a Russian or Soviet warplane since the 1950s.

