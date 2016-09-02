A demonstrator waves a flag of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ANKARA The outlawed Kurdish militant PKK has squandered the opportunity for a political peace process with Turkey by continuing its insurgency against Ankara, Turkey's prime minister said on Friday.

The autonomy-seeking Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has launched a spate of attacks since a ceasefire broke down last year, returning to arms in its three-decades-long insurgency in southeast Turkey.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told a televised briefing with ministers that security forces had contained the threat from Kurdish militants in urban areas of the southeast and were still pursuing them in rural regions.

He said the government has spent 10 billion lira ($3.4 billion) on the fighting the militants, without giving a time frame. He also said any mayors found backing militants would be removed.

($1 = 2.9603 liras)

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by David Dolan)