ANKARA Turkey welcomes plans for a halt to fighting in Syria but is not optimistic about a positive outcome to talks on a political transition, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday.

Kurtulmus said Ankara had reservations concerning actions which Russian forces could take against Syria's moderate opposition and civilians.

The United States and Russia announced plans for a "cessation of hostilities" in Syria that would take effect on Saturday but exclude groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda's Nusra Front, a loophole Syrian rebels immediately highlighted as a problem.

