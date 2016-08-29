ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia on Monday of ethnic cleansing in northern Syria, saying they were trying to put their own people in areas captured from Islamic State.

Cavusoglu said the aim of a Turkey-backed operation by Syrian rebels around the towns of Jarablus and Manbij was to drive out Islamic State, and that the YPG should immediately move east of the Euphrates river.

"Those people that were forced to leave these places should be placed back in these regions, they should live there, but that is not the YPG's aim. The YPG is engaged in ethnic cleansing, they are placing who they want to in those places," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

"This is why the YPG and the (Kurdish) PYD are uncomfortable with this (Turkish-backed) operation," he said.

