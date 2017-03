United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon addresses the media ahead of the U.N. General Debate at U.N. headquarters in New York September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday that Russian military support for the Syrian government would only worsen the country's more than four year civil war.

When asked about Russia's military support, Ban said: "There is no military solution, I'm concerned about the parties providing arms. This kind of situation will only help the situation going worse and worse, deteriorate."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)