ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it would be difficult for the moderate Syrian opposition to attend peace talks in Geneva without a ceasefire to put a stop to the Russian bombing of its fighters.

"Especially the constant bombing by Russia of opposition areas creates a significant problem for the opposition," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. "Their participation without a ceasefire in place would be a betrayal of those fighting."

