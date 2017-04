A view shows the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he did not believe the targeting of a hospital hit by air strikes in Aleppo overnight was by mistake, Arabic-language Al Arabiya al Hadath television reported.

De Mistura made the remarks in an interview with the channel that was dubbed into Arabic. He did not elaborate or comment on who might have been responsible.

