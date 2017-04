NEW YORK The U.S. and Russian foreign ministers spoke by telephone on Wednesday and the United States regards Russia's actions in Syria as dangerous, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there have been no U.S.-Russia 'deconfliction' talks, referring to technical discussions under which militaries operating in the same theater seek to avoid inadvertently coming into conflict.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)