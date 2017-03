WASHINGTON The U.S. military said evidence showed that Islamic State did not shoot down a Jordanian warplane that crashed in Syria on Wednesday, leading to its pilot being taken hostage by the militant group.

"Evidence clearly indicates that ISIL did not down the aircraft as the terrorist organization is claiming," the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement, using an acronym for the group.

