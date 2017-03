Rebel fighters demonstrate their skills during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

WASHINGTON The United States is dropping a $500 million Pentagon program to train Syrian rebels fighting the administration of President Bashar al-Assad, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unidentified Obama administration officials.

The newspaper said Pentagon officials were expected to announce the end of the program on Friday.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)