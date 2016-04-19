WASHINGTON The United Nations has not declared a breakdown in Syrian peace talks and the United States still sees a path forward that includes a political transition in which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would leave office, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The U.N. ... has not described the situation as breaking down. They have acknowledged the talks have been postponed, but there still is a framework in place," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

"I believe that there are still technical discussions that are taking place in Geneva ... so there still is a path forward here," Earnest said after the main Syrian opposition bloc involved in the talks said it had postponed the dialogue, in part due to a spate of air strikes.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)