ANKARA Turkish warplanes destroyed an ammunition store south of the Syrian frontier town of Jarablus on Saturday, military sources told Reuters after a group in the region allied to a Kurdish-backed force said its positions had been targeted.

The sources did not give further details about the target.

Turkey-based television channels carried the same report.

Earlier on Saturday, a Reuters witness on the Turkish side of the border had seen warplanes cross from Turkey into Syrian airspace and heard several explosions near Jarablus shortly afterwards. The identity of the planes was not clear.

