An injured girl sits in a vehicle after surviving double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men inspect a damaged site after double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

ANKARA Two Turkish F-16 warplanes struck six Islamic State targets and a position of the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia in Syria on Saturday, Turkish security sources said.

The sources did not give further details.

Earlier on Saturday, a group allied to the Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance which includes the Kurdish YPG militia, said its positions were bombarded by Turkish warplanes near Jarablus, a frontier town in northern Syria.

