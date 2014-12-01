WASHINGTON The U.S. is actively discussing a range of proposals with Turkey over border security with Syria, including a possible no-fly zone or safe area, and officials are not ready to implement a specific plan, a State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there were still differences with Ankara over how to secure the border with Syria. The Pentagon earlier played down an idea of creating a buffer zone along the border, which would safeguard opposition forces and refugees.

"There has been an ongoing discussions about a range of proposals that Turkey has put forward, and they have taken many forms, ... but we continue to have differences and haven't made a decision about a specific course of implementation," Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing.

