Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu rejected Russia's accusation that Ankara buying oil from Islamic State and called on Moscow to jointly ease the tension following Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last week.

"It is not possible to explain Russia's allegations by reason," Davutoglu told a meeting of prominent businessmen in Ankara, adding that Moscow's punishing of Turkish businesses through economic sanctions was not in line with international law.

