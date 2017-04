BERLIN Peace talks aimed at ending the war in Syria next week will be a key element in stemming the flow of refugees to Europe, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany and Turkey are in full cooperation against militant groups including Islamic State and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Davutoglu also said at a news conference with Merkel.

