DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish F-16 fighter jets hit Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq on Sunday, Turkish security sources said, the latest attack in Ankara's push against Kurdish militants and Islamic State.

The warplanes, which hit targets in Hakurk, northern Iraq, scrambled from the air base in Diyarbakir, the sources said.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir and Ece Toksabay in Ankara, Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Angus MacSwan)