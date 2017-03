ISTANBUL Preliminary evidence suggests an Islamic State suicide attack caused the blast that ripped through the Turkish border town of Suruc on Monday and killed at least 20 people, two senior Turkish officials told Reuters.

"Our initial evidence shows that this was a suicide attack by the Islamic State," one of the officials, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Dasha Afanasieva; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)