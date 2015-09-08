ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu denounced the attacks on media, political parties and civilian property and called for calm after the headquarters of pro-Kurdish opposition and daily newspaper Hurriyet were attacked on Tuesday.

"It is unacceptable to damage media institutions, political party buildings and the property of our civilian citizens," Davutoglu said on Twitter.

"I invite all my citizens with hearts full of love for the country to calm, embrace one another, and to have confidence in the state."

