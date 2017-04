NAIROBI The White House said on Sunday that it welcomed Turkey's increased focus and efforts to fight Islamic State, and called the Kurdish militant PKK in Turkey a "terrorist" organization.

The comments were made at a news briefing in Nairobi by a White House official during a visit to Kenya by U.S. President Barack Obama.

