ISTANBUL A Russian warplane violated Turkish airspace on Sunday, a Turkish foreign ministry official said, the second such breach over the past three days, prompting Ankara to once again summon Moscow's ambassador.

Turkey, a NATO member with the alliance's second biggest army, scrambled two F-16 jets on Saturday after a Russian aircraft crossed into its airspace over its southern province of Hatay, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

The United States and its NATO allies denounced Russia for Saturday's incursion, and Ankara threatened to respond if provoked again, raising the prospect of direct confrontation between the Cold War enemies.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by John Stonestreet)