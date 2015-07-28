NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairs a meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) following Turkey's request for Article 4 consultations, at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance stood in strong solidarity with its ally Turkey, which requested an emergency meeting to discuss instability at its borders with Syria and Iraq.

"Our condolences go to the Turkish government and the families of the victims touched by these terrible acts of terror. Terrorism in all its forms can never be tolerated or justified," Stoltenberg said as he opened the NATO meeting in Brussels.

"It is right and timely that we hold this meeting today to address the instability on Turkey's doorstep and on NATO's border. NATO is following developments very closely and we stand in strong solidarity with our ally Turkey."

