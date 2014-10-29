WASHINGTON The U.S. military conducted 14 air strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

U.S. forces in Syria made eight strikes near the key Syrian border town of Kobani near Turkey, destroying a small Islamic state unit of fighters, a "command and control node" and other buildings, vehicles and fighting positions for the militant group, Centcom said on Wednesday.

In Iraq, U.S. forces conducted six air strikes, three near Fallujah and three near Sinjar, destroying several small Islamic State unites and two vehicles, the statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)