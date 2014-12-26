WASHINGTON U.S. forces and their allies staged 39 air strikes on Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria over the past two days, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Friday.

Fighters, bombers and remotely controlled aircraft hit 19 targets in Syria while 20 strikes were carried out in Iraq, a task force statement said.

In Syria, 17 strikes were concentrated on an area near the city of Kobani and destroyed several Islamic State buildings, vehicles and fighting positions.

Two air strikes near Hasakah and one near Raqqa also caused damage.

In Iraq, the strikes hit near Al Asad, Sinjar, Mosul, Al Qaim, Baiji, Kirkuk, Falluja and Tal Afar, the statement said.

(Combined Joint Task Force corrects the number of strikes to 39 from 31 and time element to Thursday and Friday from just Friday)

(Reporting by Washington Breaking News Team)